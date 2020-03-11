KBC Group NV Buys New Stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 165.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IRCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

