KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.04, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

