KBC Group NV Sells 3,984 Shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Park Electrochemical were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKE opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $283.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

