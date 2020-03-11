KBC Group NV Buys New Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

