KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,569,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

HBI opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

