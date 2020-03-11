KBC Group NV Sells 21,030 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 780,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,411 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $896.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

In related news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.