Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 116,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCOM opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, CFO Avinash Reddy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

