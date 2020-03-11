Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,590.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

