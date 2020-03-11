KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Agilysys worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 25.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.83 million, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.18. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGYS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In related news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

