Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Stake Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $142,600,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after buying an additional 1,254,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 333.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,320 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

