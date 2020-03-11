KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

KBC Group NV raised its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.80. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

