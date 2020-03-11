KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,740 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 1,493.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 396,910 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

NYSE VST opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.