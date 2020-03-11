KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Kforce worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.34. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 2,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,416,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,603 shares of company stock worth $2,989,293. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

