KBC Group NV Sells 15,530 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $40.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $941.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

