KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after buying an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at $589,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

