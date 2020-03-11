KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 1,569 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,627,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $367.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $413.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

