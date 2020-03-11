KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,247 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,299,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $32,820.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,123 shares of company stock valued at $37,238 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.