KBC Group NV Acquires 6,588 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 264.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.93, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.87.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $35,072.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,604 shares of company stock worth $680,343. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

