Mackay Shields LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.