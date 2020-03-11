Mackay Shields LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HNRG opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hallador Energy Co has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.61. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $78.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

