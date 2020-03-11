Mackay Shields LLC Raises Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 175.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lannett worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lannett by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lannett by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 312.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $303.76 million, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.75. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.