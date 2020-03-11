Mackay Shields LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.12% of Artesian Resources worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

