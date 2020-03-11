Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Capstar Financial worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 251,593 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTR opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

