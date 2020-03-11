Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SeaSpine by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $328.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.16. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

