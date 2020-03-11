Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,346,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 638,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 460,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

