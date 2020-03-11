Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $588,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Casinos by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $1,781,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Century Casinos by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Century Casinos by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.68 million, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

