Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 18,800 Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Summit Materials stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 2.05. Summit Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

