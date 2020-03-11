Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,791,000. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 561.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

