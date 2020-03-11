Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.23% of Fluent worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLNT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fluent by 1,233.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Fluent Inc has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

In other news, CFO Alexander Mandel purchased 17,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

