Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598,324 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1,622.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 150,847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after purchasing an additional 180,919 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

AGCO opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

