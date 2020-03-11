Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,417 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Coty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Coty Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

