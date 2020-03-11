Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $155,456,000 after buying an additional 122,269 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,732 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 52.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after buying an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

