Mackay Shields LLC Sells 79,346 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,346 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.05% of Kelly Services worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 248.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $612.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

