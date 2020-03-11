Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.18% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AHT stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

