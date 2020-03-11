Mackay Shields LLC Sells 9,202 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. Banco Macro SA ADR has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.