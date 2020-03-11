Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,460.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,637. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

