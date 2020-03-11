OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,401 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 11,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,696. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE:OFG opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.68.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

