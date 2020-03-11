Fmr LLC Sells 247,840 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,840 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.31% of Acacia Communications worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth $15,135,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $5,220,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth $3,579,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACIA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

