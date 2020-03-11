20,000 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 160.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 64.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $66.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

