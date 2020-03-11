Mackay Shields LLC Sells 28,600 Shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.19% of BG Staffing worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BG Staffing by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in BG Staffing by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BG Staffing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BG Staffing by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in BG Staffing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.