Mackay Shields LLC Sells 16,300 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.11% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. Guggenheim lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

SPPI stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $317.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,764 shares of company stock worth $123,463. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mackay Shields LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in American Financial Group Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in American Financial Group Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Hallador Energy Co
Mackay Shields LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Hallador Energy Co
Mackay Shields LLC Raises Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc.
Mackay Shields LLC Raises Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc.
Mackay Shields LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Artesian Resources Co.
Mackay Shields LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Artesian Resources Co.
Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp
Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report