Mackay Shields LLC Sells 16,300 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.11% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. Guggenheim lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

SPPI stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $317.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,764 shares of company stock worth $123,463. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.