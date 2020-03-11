Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Holdings in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.17% of Tiptree worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

TIPT stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.11. Tiptree Inc has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

In other Tiptree news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 24,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $164,746.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,155,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,703,547.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 33,415 shares of company stock worth $228,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TIPT. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.