Mackay Shields LLC Sells 40,300 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 50.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.45. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.26 million. Matson had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.07%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.