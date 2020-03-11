Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.07% of ProSight Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter valued at $316,751,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,775,000.

In related news, Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. acquired 9,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $127,618.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of ProSight Global stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

