Mackay Shields LLC Invests $453,000 in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 303,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,039,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros Co has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

