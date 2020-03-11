Mackay Shields LLC Invests $496,000 in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.30% of ConturaEnergyInc . at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CTRA opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

ConturaEnergyInc . Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

