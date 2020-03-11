Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.47% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORRF. ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. Research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.