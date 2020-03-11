Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,033 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.27% of Amphenol worth $86,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.66.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.