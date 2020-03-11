Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,035 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $88,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UNH opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.74 and its 200-day moving average is $264.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

