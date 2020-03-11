Blair William & Co. IL Has $91.25 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $91,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $164.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

